75th Emmys: 'RuPaul’s Drag Race' ﻿wins Outstanding Reality Competition Program

RuPaul's Drag Race won the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program at Monday night's 75th Emmy Awards.

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Matthews and Carson Kressley all took to the stage at the Peacock Theater in L.A. to accept the honor, where RuPaul gave a rousing speech.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you so much you lovely people,” RuPaul said, before delivering a moving message.

"If a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her because knowledge is power, and if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you. So listen to a drag queen!" RuPaul said.

RuPaul's Drag Race has won Outstanding Reality Competition Program five times. Additionally, RuPaul is the most awarded host in Emmys history, totaling eight consecutive wins. RuPaul also holds the record for most Emmy wins by a person of color.

