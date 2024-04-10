5 for 5: Regal Cinemas bringing five Christopher Nolan movies back to the big screen for $5

'The Dark Knight' - Warner Bros. Pictures

By Stephen Iervolino

For those just getting to know director Christopher Nolan after his epic Oppenheimer Oscar night — or for fans of the filmmaker looking to revisit his films — Regal Cinemas is bringing back five classic Nolan movies to the big screen for the month of April.

Best part, tickets are just $5 apiece.

As part of its Regal Forever Favorites initiative, the chain will play the 2002's thriller Insomnia starring Al Pacino and the late Robin Williams; 2008's Oscar-winning Batman film The Dark Knight, also starring eventual Oppenheimer Oscar winner Cillian Murphy; 2010's mind-and-building-bending Inception starring Leonardo DiCaprio; 2014's sci-fi film Interstellar with Matthew McConaughey, and 2017's World War II epic Dunkirk.

Incidentally, in the lead-up to the Academy Awards, Nolan's 2020 time-twisting thriller Tenet also revisited theaters.

