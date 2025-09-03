36 farms across America and Canada will honor Lainey Wilson with corn maze designs

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson has the market cornered when it comes to corn mazes! The country music superstar will be honored by 36 farm across America and Canada with unique corn maze designs of her.

The MAiZE has gone with country stars such as Reba McEntire and Luke Bryan as their corn maze designs. This year, they are going all in on country music’s reigning Entertainer of the Year.

“The MAiZE is excited to partner with country music’s current Entertainer of the Year, Lainey Wilson, for an exclusive 2025 corn maze campaign, available to all MAiZE-designed farms! With her ‘Whirlwind Deluxe Album’ being released on August 22 and a tour across the U.S. and Canada this fall, we couldn’t be more excited to pay tribute to this country music icon at our farms this fall. Lainey and her team are actively involved in all aspects of the campaign.”

Lainey is hoping that the attention this is getting will help familiarize people with their local farms.

“Growing up in a fifth-generation farm family from Louisiana, my country roots run deep and I love being involved in anything that helps bring people a little bit closer to the farm. I was blessed to be raised playing in the dirt, riding in the tractor, and helping my daddy grow corn. I could never have imagined I’d be carved into a corn maze one day myself.”