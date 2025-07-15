2025 Emmy Awards nominations: How to watch and more

Nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are almost here.

The Emmy nominations, which will be announced on Tuesday, will highlight the best of television over the past year.

Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego said in a press release that the submissions this year "reflect the remarkable talent, innovation and breadth that define our industry."

Abrego added, "Great storytelling depends on the collaboration, dedication and vision of so many across our creative community."

Nominations will be presented by What We Do in the Shadows actor Harvey Guillén and Running Point star Brenda Song.

Guillén's role as Guillermo de la Cruz on the critically acclaimed FX series has earned him five Critics Choice Award nominations for best supporting actor. Song recently received Variety's Virtuoso Award at the 2025 Bentonville Film Festival.

Critics anticipate that contenders for this year's Emmy awards include The Bear, Hacks, Abbott Elementary, Andor, Severance and The White Lotus.

New shows like The Pitt, Adolescence, Nobody Wants This and Paradise are also expected to receive nominations, critics say.

This year's Emmy nominations ceremony will stream live from the academy's Wolf Theatre on the official Emmys website at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

The 77th Emmy Awards will broadcast live on Sunday, Sept. 14, on the CBS Network and be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. It will be hosted by Nate Bargatze.

