2018 Fiesta Favorites!

Enjoy some of the great events Fiesta San Antonio is famous for!

Fiesta Carrnival : April 19, 2018 6-11 PM Alamodome

Make some Fiesta-family memories! Enjoy the glowing lights, exhilarating rides, and delicious fiesta foods! Admission is free!

Fiesta At Hemisfair: April 20, 2018 4-9 PM Hemisfair

Enjoy live music, appearances from Fiesta Royalty, and more! Don’t forget to wear your medals! You’ll have the opportunity to buy and swap for new ones! Admission is free!

Public Crowning Of El Rey Feo: April 20, 2018 5:30-6:30 Main Plaza

Come witness Fiesta Royalty in the making! Fred Reyes will become the 69th Rey Feo! Enjoy Mariachi music, folklórico dances, and more! The Crowning will be followed by a celebration inside the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. Admission is free!

El Rey Fido Coronation: April 21, 2018 10-11 AM Sheraton Gunter Hotel

Join Magic 105.3’s Adam & Jenny as they host the Humane Society’s official Fiesta event, and crown El Rey Fido! All the dogs on the court worked (along side their people-parents) to raise over $50,000 for shelter pets! Admission is free!

Oyster Bake: April 20-21, 2018 St. Mary’s University

Enjoy live music performances from artists like Mike Jones, Brett Michaels, Sean Paul, Kevin Fowler, Maddie & Tae, and more! Plus, eat fiesta faves like Chicken On A Stick!

Taste Of New Orleans: April 20-22, 2018 5 PM-12 AM Sunken Garden Theater

Enjoy authentic New Orleans food and a fun festival atmosphere at this 3 day event! Dance to jazz and zydeco music or join the 2nd line parade led by a brass band! Admission is $12 presale and $15 at the gate; Children 10 & under are free!

NIOSA: April 24-27 5:30 PM – 10:30 PM La Villita

Come for the opening parade, stay for the Mexican Market, and delicious Fiesta foods, like sopapillas! Discounted tickets for a Night In Old San Antonio are available now through April 27th for $12! Children under 12 are free with a paying adult!

Taste Of The Northside: April 25, 2018 5:30 PM – 10:30 PM The Club At Sonterra

More than 50 of San Antonio’s top restaurants will be offering up savory bites at The Taste Of The Northside! Enjoy fine foods, drinks, and a high energy atmosphere! Pre-Sale tickets are available for $85.

Battle Of The Flowers Parade: April 27, 2018 9:30 AM – 2:30 PM E Grayson & Broadway

Join in a Fiesta tradition that honors the patriots of The Alamo! This is the ONLY parade to be produced by a volunteer group, made up entirely of women (Girl Flower Power!). The theme of this year’s parade is “300 Timeless Treasures,” in honor of San Antonio’s 300th birthday! You won’t want to miss these gorgeous floats! Admission $12-$25

King William Fair: April 28,2018 9 AM – 6 PM King William Historic Neighborhood

Enjoy a parade, Fiesta food favorites, and 6 stages of live entertainment! All in the gorgeous King William backdrop! Tickets are $15 for adults and free for children.

Fiesta Flambeau Parade: April 28, 2018 6:45 PM – 10 PM Broadway & Grayson

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade! The parade theme is “Three Centuries… On City.” Come out to enjoy the largest illuminated night parade! Tickets $16.50 - $30