Dolly Parton performs during an event celebrating the Kansas statewide expansion of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP)

A great soundtrack can make a mediocre movie a “much better” movie, I couldn’t say “great” there. For example, the “Twisters” sequel that came out earlier this year and it was a good movie, I enjoyed it. However, that soundtrack was AMAZING!

Holler put together a list of the 10 best country songs from movie soundtracks and it’s a pretty decent list. In my opinion, you could just list the entire “Twisters” soundtrack and add a few from the list below and I’d be good with that. But it’s not my list, it’s theirs, so let’s see what you think!

1. “9 to 5″ by Dolly Parton from “9 to 5″

2. “I Walk the Line” by Johnny Cash from “I Walk the Line”

3. “Eastbound and Down” by Jerry Reed from “Smokey and the Bandit”

4. “Aint No Love in Oklahoma” by Luke Combs from “Twisters”

5. “Dueling Banjos” by Eric Weissberg and Steve Mandell from “Deliverance”

6. “Coal Miner’s Daughter” by Loretta Lynn from “Coal Miner’s Daughter”

7. “Oo-De-Lally” by Roger Miller from “Robin Hood”

8. “Tuesday’s Gone” by Lynyrd Skynyrd from “Dazed and Confused”

9. “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” by B.J. Thomas from “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid”

10. “How Do I Live” by Trisha Yearwood . . . from “Con Air”



