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The most popular vacation destinations of 2026 are Orlando, FL, Las Vegas, NV, Honolulu, HI, and Austin, TX. These travel destinations offer good value for money and have plenty of attractions, too.

A Monster survey found that 52% of workers are going on staycations this summer to save money. While it may be too expensive to jet across the world, the good news is that the US is huge, and there's still plenty of interesting places to visit within the nation.

Here are the top vacation destinations of 2026 you can consider for your next trip away.

Orlando, Florida

First up on our list of vacation spots is Orlando. It's always been popular because of its unmatched combination of world-famous theme parks, family-friendly attractions, and year-round sunshine.

You can spend days exploring Disney and Universal amusement parks along with interactive museums, like the Museum of Illusions or the Orlando Science Center. Orlando also has excellent shopping and beautiful nearby natural springs, so it's easy to accommodate everyone on a family vacation.

What's great is that the city has a wide selection of accommodations, ranging from budget-friendly hotels to luxury resorts. This makes it accessible for nearly every type of traveler.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Sin City can be a great place to go, and it's more than just its famous casinos, too. You'll find world-class entertainment and award-winning restaurants like Casa Playa, as well as luxury resorts, shopping, and live concerts. Most importantly, visitors can benefit from spectacular nightlife here.

Those who love nature can also venture beyond the city to explore nearby natural wonders, such as Red Rock Canyon and the Hoover Dam. The city is also conveniently located, making it outstanding as a starting point for road trips to national parks, if that's what you're into.

Honolulu, Hawaii

If you want to splurge and fly out so it feels like you're going on an international vacation, then go to Honolulu. It's one of America's premier tropical vacation destinations, as there are beautiful beaches and rich Hawaiian culture.

You can relax on the famous shores of Waikiki Beach and even hike to panoramic viewpoints like Diamond Head. Of course, you can't miss out on activities in the gorgeous waters, such as snorkeling, surfing, paddleboarding, and even romantic sunset cruises.

This is the perfect destination for a couple's trip, especially if you're in the beginning stages of your relationship!

Austin, Texas

Austin has become one of the fastest-growing vacation destinations, as it's attracting visitors with its live music scene and outdoor recreation. There's also a thriving culinary culture.

Not only can you explore the famous entertainment districts, but you can also kayak or paddleboard on Lady Bird Lake or swim in Barton Springs Pool. Then, you can pamper yourself at this spa near Austin.

This city has a laid-back atmosphere as well as a creative spirit. Throw in its mix of urban attractions and natural beauty, and Austin is an appealing destination for everyone.

Explore These Vacation Destinations

Now you have a decent list of vacation destinations within the US. This ensures that you can relax and have a good time, all without spending a fortune on plane tickets out of the country.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.