Independent Contributor

Could this summer's heat be aging your roof faster than you realize?

The summer heat can put your aging roof at risk as much as it can your unprotected skin. Summer roof damage can happen from attic heat build-up, thermal expansion, or direct degradation from UV rays. This speeds up the normal wear and tear process, but you can avoid early replacement by keeping materials up to date and using appropriate coatings.

The Sun Herald reports that a 10-year-old roof showed damage 80% of the time when subjected to hurricane wind gusts. Many homeowners know to be cautious of extreme elements like wind and moisture affecting a roof, but should also have the same concern in summer and in hot climates.

How Is My Aging Roof at Risk?

As roofing temperatures climb well over 100 degrees, materials can expand during the day and contract when temperatures cool at night. Your roof adhesives and fasteners are under constant stress with this back and forth. Materials can move abruptly from this thermal shock, causing micro-fractures and weakness.

That attic can feel like a sauna in summer unless it's well ventilated. As stagnant hot air is trapped in this area, your roofing suffers further damage from underneath.

UV radiation exposure can break down roofing materials at the molecular level. That's why you're seeing your asphalt shingles becoming brittle.

What Does Summer Roof Damage Look Like?

The effects of heat on the roof often reveal themselves through cracking and blisters on shingles. They also start to peel and curl while losing granules. When summer brings severe thunderstorms, it can also mean hail, which leaves bruises and dents on shingles.

Inside your attic, there may be signs of trapped humidity in musty odors. All that moisture can also cause mold to develop.

What Roof Maintenance Can I Do?

Start extending roof life by ventilating your attic, which you can do by keeping soffit and ridge vents unblocked. Upgrade the insulation here to block solar heat coming through.

Keep up with tree maintenance and remove overhanging branches that touch the roof. Being too close makes it easy to scratch and damage the roof during a summer storm.

The team at Hardhacker Roofing can handle any Scottsdale AZ roof replacement or maintenance on your aging roof. They may apply a cool roof coating to lower surface temperatures or replace your existing material with more heat-resistant metal. A metal roof can last over 70 years, while protecting against moisture.

Don't hesitate to call for a professional inspection if you notice signs of damage, like missing or curling shingles.

Know How the Sun Affects Your Roof Lifespan

An aging roof isn't something to ignore, and summer heat can speed up the natural wear process. UV rays can degrade materials quickly, while thermal expansion and contraction put additional stress on materials. The problems continue inside as your attic heat can build up and cause more damage from below.

Luckily, local professionals are available for ongoing maintenance and replacement so you always have a safe roof through all weather.

Learn more about protecting your home from damage and making modern improvements by checking out more articles on our website.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.