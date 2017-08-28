Hurricane Harvey | How To Help 

Update: Medical Volunteers Needed click for more

Red Cross

The Red Cross is mobilizing trained Red Cross disaster relief workers to support this response effort, and has more than shelters ready to open and support thousands of people if needed. Trailers full of shelter and relief supplies have been pre-positioned including cots, blankets, comfort and cleaning supplies.

Donate: Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army has already begun collecting funds to help those affected by the storm. Though most people think of donating clothing or household items first, SA spokesperson Alvin Migues, said physical donations can be a challenge during a disaster.

“Then you have to spend manpower to deal with sorting and other things as they come into the warehouses instead of having those folks out in the field doing the work," he said. "So, we always asked people to send a cash donation instead,” he said.

Donate: You can donate cash online at disaster.salvationarmyusa.org or by phone at 1-800-725-2769.

South Texas Blood and Tissue Center

The STBTC is in dire need of blood donations to prepare South Texas Hospitals for Hurricane Harvey. The center says although O negative and O positive blood is at critically low levels, all blood type donations are welcome. The center says less than a day's supply is available. The center is asking the public in the San Antonio and New Braunfels areas to donate right now.

Donate: Visit southtexasblood.org or call 210-731-5590 to schedule an appointment to donate blood.

Texas Diaper Bank

"Diapers are not provided by disaster relief agencies," the TDB posted on Facebook Friday. To alleviate that need, the TDB is requesting donations of cash and diapers to provide emergency diaper kits for families that are being displaced due to Hurricane Harvey.

Donate: Visit the donation page at texasdiaperbank.org and designate your donation for Disaster Relief.

San Antonio Food Bank

The San Antonio Food Bank has been hard at work responding to Hurricane Harvey since early Friday providing hot meals, food boxes, diapers, baby formula, hygiene products, and snacks to our evacuee families. Their disaster expenses are not budgeted so they’re asking for your help to continue to meet the need of families seeking shelter in our community. Donate here.