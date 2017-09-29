Now Playing
Posted: September 29, 2017

WIN @ 7:12

Mon-Thurs 7:12am 

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill @ AT&T Center 10/5

Win a pair of tickets to see Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Soul 2 Soul tour at the AT&T Center on Thursday, October 5th! 

Tickets available now at soul2soultour.com 

