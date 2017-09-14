WIN @ 8:12

Mon-Fri 8:12am

The Road Less Traveled DVD (starring Lauren Alaina)

Win The Road Less Traveled DVD, starring Lauren Alaina!

Shout! Factory takes “The Road Less Traveled” to DVD September 19th!

“Road Less Traveled” is the story of a country singer dealing with family and career issues as she prepares for her wedding. As an old flame is rekindled and dealing with record label pressures she questions if she should have ever left her home town and if she is even marrying the right man.

