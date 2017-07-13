Now Playing
680AM 104.9FM KKYX FM
Last Song Played
Country Legends
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
680AM 104.9FM KKYX FM
Last Song Played
Country Legends

Posted: July 13, 2017

WIN @ 6:12 & 10:12

Comments

By Simmons Brody

Mon-Fri 6:12am & 10:12am

Rick Trevino @ Thirsty Horse Saloon 7/20

Win a four-pack of tickets to see Rick Trevino at Thirsty Horse Saloon on Thursday, June 20th!

Tickets on sale now at ThirstyHorse.net! Code KKYX

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation