Posted: August 17, 2017

WIN @ 7:12 & 5:12

Mon-Fri 7:12am & 5:12pm

Shania Twain @ Frank Erwin Center 6/7/18

Win a pair of tickets before you can buy them, to see Shania Twain at the Frank Erwin Center on Thursday, June 7th, 2018 for the Shania Now Tour!

Tickets on sale 8/25, more information available at ShaniaTwain.com!

You can also enter on the KKYX App to win a pair of lower bowl seats! 

