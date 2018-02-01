Now Playing
Posted: February 01, 2018

WIN @ 6:12

Tues-Fri 6:12am 

Same Kind of Different as Me

Listen at 6:12am for your shot at winning a digital download of the new movie Same Kind of Different as Me

Based on the New York Times bestselling novel, don't miss the inspirational true story SAME KIND OF DIFFERENT AS ME - NEW TODAY ON DIGITAL. Starring a critically-acclaimed cast including Renee Zellweger and Greg Kinnear, get the film critics are calling "powerful and inspiring" on FandangoNow, 2 weeks before Blu-ray. Rated PG-13. From Paramount Pictures.

