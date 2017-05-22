Win Tickets!

Now Playing
Posted: May 22, 2017

By Bautista Manny

Tues-Fri 6:12am

Bandera PRCA Pro Rodeo, Friday 5/26 @ Mansfield Park in Bandera

Win a four pack of tickets to the Bandera PRCA Pro Rodeo Friday, May 26 at Mansfield Park in Bandera!

Tickets and more information available at BanderaProRodeo.org!

