Posted: February 06, 2018

WIN @ 7:12

Mon-Fri 7:12am (starting 2-12)

Kenny Chesney’s Trip Around the Sun Tour @ Austin 360 Amphitheater 5/16

Listen at 7:12am for your shot at tickets to Kenny Chesney’s Trip Around the Sun Tour at Austin 360 Amphitheater on Wednesday, May 16th! Tickets on-sale now; Kenny Chesney with Old Dominion!

Tickets on sale now at Austin360amphitheater.com!

