Where To Watch Fireworks

Fourth of July

San Antonio's Official July Fourth Celebration 1103 Cincinnati Ave. Mon 7/4 8am- 9:30pm Free

This Woodlawn Park blowout is the biggest Fourth of July event in the city. Featuring carnival games, food and a full day of live music, there will be fun activities for the whole family to take part in. The event will even host a 5K run, so you don't have to skip a day of cardio. The celebration will close out with a mammoth firework show over the lake that people come from all over the city to catch a glimpse of.

Independence Day at the Alamo 300 Alamo Plaza Mon 7/4, 9am-4pm Free

Although from a completely different historical event, the Alamo is still a powerful symbol of the struggle for independence, which makes it an appropriate backdrop for an Independence Day celebration. The event will host readings of the Declaration of Independence, historical reenactments and even musket firing demonstrations. If that isn't enough to win you over, there will also be free paletas handed out at the Alamo Hall Patio. Music will be provided throughout the day by Bexar Bones Trombone Quartet.

Fourth of July Artisan River Walk Boutique San Antonio River Walk Fri 7/1-Mon 7/4, 11am-8pm Free

What's the Fourth of July without some handmade memorabilia? Starting this Friday, the River Walk will be home to some of San Antonio's finest local artisans selling special pieces of jewelry, pottery and fine art. Take a stroll along the San Antonio River this weekend and stop to talk to these artisans who are all eager to share information about their respective crafts. Free artistic expression is an important liberty we enjoy as Americans, so show some support for local art. A little culture will be good for you.

Freedom Fest 2016514 W. Commerce St. Sat 7/2-Mon 7/4, 12pm-8pm Free

Celebrate your freedom to mercilessly shovel tripa tacos down your throat this weekend in San Antonio's historic Market Square. The annual Freedom Fest celebration will be like round two of Fiesta in Market Square with all the trademark food, aguas frescas and micheladas. Luckily you've had a solid two months to recover and prepare. There will also be chingos of live music by popular San Antonio musicians including Whiskey 2 Step, The Chris Saucedo Band and the Palacios Brothers. Make this holiday weekend count like a true San Antonian would.

4th of July Parade & Picnic 2016 233 Bushnell Ave. Mon 7/4, 9am-12:30pm Free

Dress up the kids, the dog and grandpa and make your way over to the beautiful Monte Vista neighborhood for its annual 4th of July Parade and Picnic. The parade will start at the corner of Lynwood and Belknap and end at the Landa Library Gardens where the festivities will continue. A costume contest will be held with categories for best adult costume, best child costume and best dressed dog. There will also be a prize for best decorated float (bicycle, tricycle, unicycle or wagon). Be creative and don't get stingy with the body paint.

Stinson Airport Independence Day 8535 Mission Road Mon 7/4, 10am-2pm Free Admission, Tours $5-20

The Stinson Municipal Airport is putting on a Fourth of July celebration with the Stinson Commemorative Air Force. The event will be great for history buffs, offering tours of fully restored vintage aircrafts such as the AT-6 "Texan," the P-51 "Pecos Bill" and the ultra rare B-25 Mitchell bomber yellow rose. Flights in the planes will also be offered if you have the stomach for it. When your tours and flights are over, there will be a family fun fair with activities and exhibits to entertain the kids.

Leon Valley Festival and Fireworks Spectacular 6440 Evers Road Mon 7/4, 10am-Dusk Free

Celebrate your patriotism at Leon Valley's all-day Fourth of July party, which is taking place in Raymond Rimkus Park and will feature a day full of good ole fashioned American fun. Activities will include a carnival, pony rides and Leon Valley's 22nd annual Fourth of July Parade. There will also be over 20 different food vendors on site selling everything from barbecue to Philipino cuisine. In true Fourth of July fashion, a firework finale will take place at dusk to unite us all in our mutual love for loud explosions and bright colors. There will be plenty of parking available around the event, but a park and ride shuttle option will also be offered with stops throughout San Antonio.

4th of July Celebration at Morgan's Wonderland 5223 David Edwards Drive Mon 7/4, 9pm-4pm $11-17, $9 for military and first responders

Bring the whole family to participate in this salute to America's heroes. After a special Independence Day opening ceremony, the day's activities will include a petting zoo, face painting and a Fourth of July dance parade around the park. After the parade, there will be a fun performance by Hartman's House puppet show. Free food for guests will be offered from 11am to 2pm. The menu will include hot dogs with all the trimmings and America's favorite apple pie. As always, individuals with special needs will be admitted free of charge.

Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Weekend in Castroville Houston Square & Castroville Regional Park Sat 7/2-Mon 7/4, 7am-10pm Free

Castroville will celebrate the Fourth with an entire weekend full of different events. The party will kick off on Saturday with a 5K color run and a pet fair/pet parade. The festivities will continue on to Sunday with the first annual Chili Cookoff & Tasting and old-fashioned street dance performances. The weekend's finale on Monday will start with a Parade in Houston Square and end in Castroville Regional Park with the Old-Fashioned 4th of July Concert and Picnic in the Park. The concert will boast some of the area's best musical performers along the scenic Medina River and, if you haven't guessed

Traders Village Fourth of July Celebration 9333 SW Loop 410 Sun 7/3, 12:30pm-4:30 pm Free

Fleamarkets are bonafide San Antonio institutions. Moreover, they perfectly epitomize the free market capitalism upon which our country prides itself. What better way to celebrate America's independence than to take full advantage of our economic structure and go on a full-blown knick-knack shopping binge? This Sunday, the fine people at Traders Village will allow you to do just that while they entertain your children with Fourth of July fun and games. These fun and games will consist of a magician, a balloon artist and mechanical bull-riding. You know, the usual. On top of all that, the first 3,000 guests will be given free American flags. You better set your alarm, buster.

SEA WORD & FIESTA TEXAS WILL HAVE WEEKEND 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATIONS

THE TOWN OF COMFORT INVITES VISITORS TO CELEBRATE INDEPENDENCE DAY ON JULY 1

You’re invited to celebrate Independence Day in Comfort, Texas, at a star-spangled celebration with small town flavor on Saturday, July 1st. In the tradition of old-fashioned Independence Day observances, the town of Comfort celebrates with an all-American parade, community barbecue dinner, pie baking contest and lots of family fun. Festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with the parade in the downtown historic district and then move on to Comfort Park. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.comfort-texas.com.

Seguin's Independence Day Celebration

One of Seguin's biggest traditions is the annual Independence Day Celebration. Thousands of residents and visitors participate in the festivities and pay homepage to the sacrifices made by the man and women in the Armed Forces. Thanks to the combined efforts of several organizations, Seguin is well-known for our great Fourth of July celebration. Starting in the days leading up to Independence Day and capping off with the Biggest Small-Town Fourth of July Parade, this year’s festivities will offer another memorable and enjoyable experience for the entire family.

FREEDOM FIESTA

The weekend long celebration of our independence kicks off on Saturday, July 1st with Freedom Fiesta hosted by local radio station, KWED 1580. The celebration is held in Central Park in downtown Seguin and includes live performances, a kids parade led by Uncle Sam, vendors selling delicious foods, and of course some great socializing as the whole community celebrates in the town square. For more details on Freedom Fiesta, contact KWED at (830) 379-2234.

PATRIOTIC CONCERT

On Sunday, July 2nd, the San Antonio Symphonic Band plays a medley of patriotic tunes in Central Park. The concert begins at 7:00 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and beverages of choice.

FIREWORKS FIESTA

On Monday, July 3rd, a dazzling fireworks display starting at 9:30 p.m. The best views are from Starcke Park and the surrounding area.

FLAG RAISING CEREMONY

On Tuesday, July 4 the day begins with a flag raising ceremony at 9 a.m. in Central Park. Music, speakers, pomp and circumstance will remind attendees of the significance of the day.

THE BIGGEST-SMALL TOWN FOURTH OF JULY PARADE IN TEXAS

2017 Parade Applications can be found here. For assistance with or questions about the parade application, please call (830) 401-5000.