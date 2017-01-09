Now Playing
Posted: January 09, 2017

Rodeo Kick Off Events

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Events

 

39th Annual Cowboy Breakfast

January 27, 2017

Cowboys Dancehall 

http://thecowboybreakfast.com/

 

Champion Wine Auction

January 19, 2017

The Mays Family Center at the Witte Museum

http://www.sarodeo.com/about/wine-events

 

Let’s Rodeo Ball

Featuring: Gary Allan, Neal McCoy, Bret Mullins 

January 21, 2017

Freeman Coliseum

http://www.sarodeo.com/about/lets-rodeo-ball

 

Student Western Art Auction

January 26, 2017

Briscoe Western Art Museum

http://www.sarodeo.com/about/student-western-art-contest-auction-exhibit/

 

Bar-B-Que Cook-Off & Festival 

Friday January 27, 2017 4:00 P.M. 

5 p.m. - 6 p.m. = Clay Hollis Band 

6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. =Nick Lawrence Band

8 p.m. = BBQ AWARDS

9:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. = Michael Ray

Saturday January 28, 2017 10:00 A.M. 

1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. = Jade Patek & Bryan Catalani

3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. = Mario Flores

4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. = Marty Heddin

6:00 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. = Drew Baldridge

7:30 p.m. = BBQ AWARDS

9:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. = Spazmatics    

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo on the Salado

http://www.sarodeo.com/about/bar-b-que-cook-off-festival

 

Cowgirls Live Forever

February 2, 2017

The Mays Family Center at the Witte Museum

http://www.sarodeo.com/about/cowgirls-live-forever-scholarship-luncheon-fashion-show

 

Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive

February 4, 2017

Parade starts 11:00am from Christus Santa Rosa Hospital / I35 and extends to the Alamo.

http://www.sarodeo.com/attractions/western-heritage-parade/

 

Rodeo Opening Day

February 9, 2017

Rodeo Grounds open noon

http://www.sarodeo.com/

 

Cowboy Golf Classic

February 21, 2017

Quarry Golf Club

http://www.sarodeo.com/about/cowboy-golf-classic

 

Ranch Rodeo

February 26, 2017

The Expo Hall on the Freeman Coliseum Grounds

http://www.sarodeo.com/about/ranch-rodeo

 

 

