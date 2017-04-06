Coyote Canyon Truck Accessories is giving one lucky KKYX listener a grill guard that will fit the pickup/SUV of their choice. And they are going to install it for you too! Whether you are working on the ranch, in the oilfield or just want to make your vehicle look better, Coyote Canyon has the perfect grill guard for you.



You can also stop by Coyote Canyon Truck Accessories at 8706 Business Circle #1 in Converse for an additional shot to win!

Register Now on the New KKYX App!

or register HERE