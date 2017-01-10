Now Playing
680AM 104.9FM KKYX FM
Last Song Played
Country Legends
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
680AM 104.9FM KKYX FM
Last Song Played
Country Legends

Posted: January 10, 2017

Poteet Strawberry Festival

Comments

2017 Poteet Strawberry Festival 

#PSFTX2017 Line-Up
April 7th - 9th, 2017
www.StrawberryFestival.com

FRIDAY, April 7th: 
Jay Perez
Starship featuring Mickey Thomas

SATURDAY, April 8th: 
Jon Wolfe
Diamond Rio
Elida Reyna
David Lee Garza y Los Musicales

SUNDAY, April 9th: 
The Spazmatics
Easton Corbin
La Mafia

Get your tickets NOW: bit.ly/PSFTixs

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation