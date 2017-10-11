KKYX Giveaways 10-23

KKYX Week of 10/23:

Mon-Fri 7:12am

Clint Black @ Tobin 12/6

Win a pair of tickets to see Clint Black at the Tobin Center on Wednesday, December 6th!

Tickets on sale now at TobinCenter.org!

KKYX APP Contest: Shania Twain @ Frank Erwin Center 6/7/18

It’s your last chance to sign up on the KKYX app to win a pair of lower bowl seats to see Shania Twain at the Frank Erwin Center on Thursday, June 7th, 2018 for the Shania Now Tour!

Tickets on sale now, more information available at ShaniaTwain.com!