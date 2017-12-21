Now Playing
Posted: December 21, 2017

KKYX Giveaways 4-9

KKYX Week of 4/9

Mon-Fri 6:12am, 9:12am & 4:12pm 

Tanya Tucker and Little Texas @ Poteet Strawberry Festival 4/14 & 4/15

Win a four-pack of tickets to see Tanya Tucker or Little Texas at the Poteet Strawberry Festival on Saturday, April 14th or Sunday, April 15th! 

(Tanya Tucker 4/14 @ 4pm @ Bud Light VFW Pavilion; Little Texas 4/15 @ 4pm @ Bud Light VFW Pavilion)

Tickets on sale now at StrawberryFestival.com!

 

Mon-Fri 7:12am, 10:12am, & 3:12pm 

Steve Wariner @ Floore’s 4/13

Win a pair of tickets to Steve Wariner at Floore’s Country Store in Helotes on Friday, April 13th! All winners have a shot at the Grand Prize, a VIP Table for 4 to the concert! 

Tickets on sale now at Liveatfloores.com!

 

Mon-Fri 8:12am

Alison Krauss @ the Majestic Theatre 7/10 

Win a pair of tickets to see Alison Krauss at the Majestic Theatre on Tuesday, July 10th! 

Tickets on-sale now at all Ticketmaster locations. 

 

KKYX WEB/APP Contest: Lee Ann Womack at Gruene Hall! 

Register on the KKYX app or online for your shot at a pair of tickets to the sold out Lee Ann Womack concert at Gruene Hall on Friday, April 20th! 

 

 

