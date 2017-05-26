KKYX Giveaways 5-29

By Bautista Manny

KKYX Week of 5/29:

Tues-Fri 7:12am

San Antonio Missions Baseball $1 Night 6/22

Win a four-pack of tickets to the San Antonio Missions Baseball Game on 6/22, against the Midland Rockhounds at Nelson Woolf Stadium for $1 Night! Enjoy $1 hotdogs, $1 beer and $1 sodas.

Tickets and more information available at samissions.com!

APP Contest: (4/24-6/5)

George Strait @ T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas 7/28 & 7/29

Download the free KKYX app to register for your shot at tickets to see George Strait’s 2 Nights of Number 1’s at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 28th & July 29th! George Strait will be playing all 60 of his Number 1 hits, and you could be there for both nights!

Tickets and more information available now at StraitToVegas.com