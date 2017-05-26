Now Playing
680AM 104.9FM KKYX FM
Last Song Played
Country Legends
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
680AM 104.9FM KKYX FM
Last Song Played
Country Legends

Posted: May 26, 2017

KKYX Giveaways 5-29

Comments

By Bautista Manny

KKYX Week of 5/29: 

 

Tues-Fri 7:12am

San Antonio Missions Baseball $1 Night 6/22

Win a four-pack of tickets to the San Antonio Missions Baseball Game on 6/22, against the Midland Rockhounds at Nelson Woolf Stadium for $1 Night! Enjoy $1 hotdogs, $1 beer and $1 sodas. 

Tickets and more information available at samissions.com!

 

APP Contest: (4/24-6/5)

George Strait @ T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas 7/28 & 7/29

Download the free KKYX app to register for your shot at tickets to see George Strait’s 2 Nights of Number 1’s at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 28th & July 29th! George Strait will be playing all 60 of his Number 1 hits, and you could be there for both nights!

Tickets and more information available now at StraitToVegas.com 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation