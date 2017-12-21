KKYX Giveaways 2-5

KKYX Week of 2/5:

Tues-Fri 6:12am

Same Kind of Different as Me

Listen at 6:12am for your shot at winning a digital download of the new movie Same Kind of Different as Me!

Based on the New York Times bestselling novel, don't miss the inspirational true story SAME KIND OF DIFFERENT AS ME - NEW TODAY ON DIGITAL. Starring a critically-acclaimed cast including Renee Zellweger and Greg Kinnear, get the film critics are calling "powerful and inspiring" on FandangoNow, 2 weeks before Blu-ray. Rated PG-13. From Paramount Pictures.

Mon-Fri 7:12am

Joe Ely Band @ Gruene Hall 2/10

Win a pair of tickets to see the Joe Ely Band at Gruene Hall on Saturday, February 10th!

Tickets on-sale now at gruenehall.com

Mon-Fri 8:12am

Dale Watson & His Lone Stars @ Gruene 2/14

Win a pair of tickets to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Dale Watson & His Lone Stars at Gruene Hall on Wednesday, February 14th!

Tickets on-sale now at gruenehall.com

Mon-Fri 9:12am

Home & Garden Show @ Alamodome 2/23-2/25

Win a four pack of tickets to the Home & Garden Show at the Alamodome, February 23rd through February 25th!

Mon-Wed 10:12am

Million Dollar Quartet @ Tobin 2/7

Win a pair of tickets to see the Million Dollar Quartet at the Tobin Center on Wednesday, February 7th! Tony Award-winning smash hit musical, inspired by the famed recording session that brought together music icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins for the first and only time.

Tickets on sale now at TobinCenter.org!

KKYX WEB/APP Contest: Alan Jackson at the San Antonio Rodeo!

Register online or on the KKYX app for your shot at a pair of tickets to see Alan Jackson at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Thursday, February 15th!