KKYX Giveaways 6-12

KKYX Week of 6/12:

Mon-Fri 6:12am

San Antonio Missions Baseball $1 Night 6/22

Win a four-pack of tickets to the San Antonio Missions Baseball Game on 6/22, against the Midland Rockhounds at Nelson Woolf Stadium for $1 Night! Enjoy $1 hotdogs, $1 beer and $1 sodas.

Tickets and more information available at samissions.com!

Mon-Fri 7:12am & 4:12pm

Diamond Rio & Ronnie Milsap @ Luling Watermelon Thump 6/24

Win a pair of tickets to see Diamond Rio and Ronnie Milsap at the Luling Watermelon Thump on Saturday, June 24th!

Tickets and more information available at watermelonthump.com!

Mon-Fri 8:12am

Loretta Lynn @ Majestic Theatre 8/5

Win a pair of tickets to see Country Legend Loretta Lynn at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday, August 5th!

Tickets and more information available at majesticempire.com!