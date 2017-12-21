Now Playing
Posted: December 21, 2017

KKYX Giveaways 2-26

KKYX Week of 2/26: 

Mon-Fri 7:12am

Always Patsy Cline @ Tobin Center 4/8

Win a pair of tickets to see Always Patsy Cline at the Tobin Center on Sunday, April 8th! 

Tickets on-sale now at tobincenter.org

 

Mon-Fri 8:12am 

Jason Boland & The Stragglers @ Gruene Hall 3/2

Win a pair of tickets to Jason Boland & The Stragglers at Gruene Hall on Friday, March 2nd! 

Tickets on-sale now at gruenehall.com

 

KKYX WEB/APP Contest: Alabama at the Majestic Theatre!

Register on the KKYX app or online for your shot at a pair of tickets to see Alabama at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday, March 24th! 

