Posted: December 21, 2017

KKYX Giveaways 12-25

KKYX Week of 12/25: 

Wed-Fri 6:12am

Texas Bass Trail in Three Rivers 1/6/18

Win a $25 gift certificate to Sowell’s BBQ in Three Rivers, and a $25 gift certificate to Rialto Movie Theater in Three Rivers. Plus all winners have a shot at a 1 night stay January 5th or 6th in Three Rivers, to attend the Texas Bass Trail Fishing Tournament on 1/6/18 and 1/7/18. 

 

Wed-Fri 7:12am

Jon Wolfe @ Floore’s 12/31

Win a pair of tickets to ring in the New Year with Jon Wolfe at Floore’s Country Store in Helotes on Sunday, December 31st! 

Tickets on-sale now at Liveatfloores.com! 

 

Wed-Fri 8:12am

Scott Haggard @ Fitzgerald’s 12/31

Win a pair of tickets to see Scott Haggard and ring in the New Year at Fitzgerald’s Bar & Live Music Venue on Sunday, December 31st! 

Wed-Fri 9:12am

San Antonio Boat Show 1/4/18 – 1/7/18

Win a four-pack of tickets to the San Antonio Boat Show! At the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, January 4th-7th. 

For more information, visit: SanAntonioBoatShow.com

