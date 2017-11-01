Now Playing
680AM 104.9FM KKYX FM
Last Song Played
Country Legends
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
680AM 104.9FM KKYX FM
Last Song Played
Country Legends

Posted: November 01, 2017

KKYX Giveaways 11-6

Comments

KKYX Week of 11/6: 

Mon-Fri 7:12am & 4:12pm 

Tracy Byrd @ Texas Pride 11/10

Win a pair of tickets to see Tracy Byrd at Texas Pride Bar-b-cue in Adkins on Friday, November 10th! 

Tickets on-sale now at Outhousetickets.com! 

 

Mon-Fri 8:12am 

Johnny Lee @ Conway’s New Braunfels 12/2

Win a pair of tickets to see Johnny Lee at Conway’s New Braunfels on Saturday, December 2nd!

Tickets on sale now at Conwaysnb.com!

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation