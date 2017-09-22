Now Playing
Posted: September 22, 2017

KKYX Giveaways 9-25

Comments

KKYX Week of 9/25: 

Mon-Fri 6:12am 

Fall Home & Garden Show @ Alamodome 9/29-10/1

Win a four pack of tickets to the Fall Home & Garden Show at the Alamodome, September 29th through October 1st! 

 

Mon-Fri 7:12am 

Dwight Yoakam @ Floore’s 9/30

Win a pair of tickets to Dwight Yoakam at Floore’s Country Store in Helotes on Saturday, September 30, 2017! 

Tickets available now at LiveatFloores.com 

 

Mon-Fri 8:12am

The Road Less Traveled DVD (starring Lauren Alaina) 

Win The Road Less Traveled DVD, starring Lauren Alaina! 

Shout! Factory takes “The Road Less Traveled” to DVD September 19th! 

 

Mon-Thur 9:12am & 5:12pm

The Rustic San Antonio VIP Grand Opening

Win a pair of tickets to The Rustic San Antonio VIP Grand Opening with special guest Pat Green! 

 

KKYX APP Contest: Shania Twain @ Frank Erwin Center 6/7/18

Sign up on the KKYX app to win a pair of lower bowl seats to see Shania Twain at the Frank Erwin Center on Thursday, June 7th, 2018 for the Shania Now Tour!

Tickets on sale 8/25, more information available at ShaniaTwain.com!

