Posted: October 26, 2017

KKYX Giveaways 10-30

KKYX Week of 10/30: 

Mon-Fri 7:12am 

Dwight Yoakam @ Whitewater Amphitheater 5/12/2018

Win a pair of tickets to Dwight Yoakam at Whitewater Amphitheater on May 12, 2018! 

Tickets on-sale now at WhitewaterRocks.com! 

 

Mon-Fri 8:12am, 9:12am, 4:12pm, & 5:12pm 

Robert Earl Keen @ Floore’s 11/3

Win a pair of tickets to Robert Earl Keen at Floore’s Country Store in Helotes on Friday, November 3rd! All winners are in for a shot at a VIP table for four at the concert! Plus, if you sign up on the KKYX app, you can get a bonus shot at the VIP Table!

Tickets available now at LiveatFloores.com 

 

KKYX APP Contest: Robert Earl Keen @ Floore’s 11/3

Register for your shot at a VIP Table for four to see Robert Earl Keen at Floore’s Country Store in Helotes on Friday, November 3rd! 

Tickets available now at LiveatFloores.com 

