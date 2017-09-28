Now Playing
Posted: September 28, 2017

KKYX Giveaways 10-2

KKYX Week of 10/2: 

Mon-Fri 6:12am & 4:12pm

Texas Deer Association Brush Country Bash 10/14

Win a four pack of tickets to the Texas Deer Association Brush Country Bash at the Dancing Elks Alexander Ranch in Mathis, Texas on October 14th! 

 

Mon-Thurs 7:12am 

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill @ AT&T Center 10/5

Win a pair of tickets to see Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Soul 2 Soul tour at the AT&T Center on Thursday, October 5th! 

Tickets available now at soul2soultour.com 

 

Mon-Fri 8:12am

Asleep at the Wheel @ Gruene Hall 10/6

Win a pair of tickets to see Asleep at the Wheel, Friday, October 6th at Gruene Hall! 

Tickets on sale now at Gruenehall.com! 

 

KKYX APP Contest: Shania Twain @ Frank Erwin Center 6/7/18

Sign up on the KKYX app to win a pair of lower bowl seats to see Shania Twain at the Frank Erwin Center on Thursday, June 7th, 2018 for the Shania Now Tour!

Tickets on sale 8/25, more information available at ShaniaTwain.com!

