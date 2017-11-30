KKYX Giveaways 12-4

KKYX Week of 12/4:

Mon-Fri 7:12am

Willie Nelson & Robert Earl Keen @ Whitewater Amphitheater 4/20/18 & 4/21/18

Win a pair of tickets to before you can buy them to see Country Legend, Willie Nelson, and Texas Legend, Robert Earl Keen! Coming to Whitewater Amphitheater on Friday, April 20, 2018 and Saturday, April 21, 2018!

Tickets on sale Friday, 12/8 at 10:00am at WhitewaterRocks.com!

Mon-Fri 8:12am

Turnpike Troubadours @ Aztec Theatre 12/14

Win a pair of tickets to see the Turnpike Troubadours at the Aztec Theatre on Thursday, December 14th!

Tickets on-sale now!

Tues-Fri 9:12am

LeAnn Rimes @ Gruene 2/17/18 & 2/18/18

Win a pair of tickets to see LeAnn Rimes at Gruene Hall! She’s coming Saturday, February 17th, and Sunday, February 18th!

Tickets on-sale 12/8 at GrueneHall.com!

KKYX WEB/APP Contest: Woolf Sheds Cedar Swing Set

Register online or on the app for your shot at a Cedar Swing Set from Woolf Sheds, just in time for the Holidays!

Woolfsheds.com