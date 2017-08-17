KKYX Giveaways 8-21

KKYX Week of 8/21:

Mon-Fri 6:12am

Gillespie County Horse Racing

Win a pair of tickets to the Gillespie County Pari-mutuel Horse Racing Saturday, 8/26 and Sunday, 8/27 at the Gillespie County Fairgrounds in Fredericksburg!

More information available at gillespiefair.net/parimutuel-racing

Mon-Fri 7:12am & 5:12pm

Shania Twain @ Frank Erwin Center 6/7/18

Win a pair of tickets before you can buy them, to see Shania Twain at the Frank Erwin Center on Thursday, June 7th, 2018 for the Shania Now Tour!

Tickets on sale 8/25, more information available at ShaniaTwain.com!

Mon-Thur 8:12am

Clint Black @ Tobin 8/27

Win a pair of tickets to see Clint Black at the Tobin Center on Sunday, August 27th!

Tickets on sale now at TobinCenter.org!

Mon-Fri 9:12am, 3:12pm & 4:12pm

Flatland Cavalry @ Floore’s 8/25

Win a pair of tickets to see Flatland Cavalry at Floore’s Country Store in Helotes on Friday, August 25th!

Tickets on sale now at LiveAtFloores.com!

KKYX APP Contest: Shania Twain @ Frank Erwin Center 6/7/18

Win a pair of lower bowl seats to see Shania Twain at the Frank Erwin Center on Thursday, June 7th, 2018 for the Shania Now Tour!

Tickets on sale 8/25, more information available at ShaniaTwain.com!