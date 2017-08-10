KKYX Giveaways 8-14

KKYX Week of 8/14:

Mon-Fri 6:12am & 3:12pm

St. Louis Day Festival

Win a St. Louis Day Festival Prize Pack: 2 meal tickets for Sunday, 8/20, $10 in event tickets, and two Biergarten Mugs. Join KKYX at the 135th Saint Louis Day Celebration, August 19 & 20 at Koenig Park in Castroville!

More information available at saintlouisday.com

Mon-Fri 7:12am

Hunters Extravaganza 8/18-20 @ Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall

Win a four-packs of tickets to the TTHA Hunters Extravaganza at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall, August 18-20.

Tickets and more information available at ttha.com

Mon-Fri 8:12am

Gary P. Nunn @ Gruene Hall 8/19

Win a pair of tickets to see Gary P. Nunn, Saturday, August 19th at Gruene Hall!

Tickets on sale now at Gruenehall.com!

Mon-Fri 9:12am, 10:12am, & 5:12pm

Whiskey Myers @ Floore’s 8/19

Win a pair of tickets to see Whiskey Meyers at Floore’s Country Store in Helotes on Saturday, August 19th!

Tickets on sale now at LiveAtFloores.com!

Mon-Fri 4:12pm

Flatland Cavalry @ Floore’s 8/25

Win a pair of tickets to see Flatland Cavalry at Floore’s Country Store in Helotes on Friday, August 25th!

Tickets on sale now at LiveAtFloores.com!

KKYX APP Contest: Whiskey Myers @ Floore’s 8/19

Sign up on the KKYX app to win a VIP Table for four to see Whiskey Meyers at Floore’s Country Store in Helotes on Saturday, August 19th!

Tickets on sale now at LiveAtFloores.com!