KKYX Giveaways 4-2

KKYX Week of 4/2:

Mon-Fri 6:12am

Always Patsy Cline @ Tobin Center 4/8

Win a pair of tickets to see Always Patsy Cline at the Tobin Center on Sunday, April 8th!

Tickets on-sale now at tobincenter.org

Mon-Fri 7:12am & 4:12pm

Tanya Tucker and Little Texas @ Poteet Strawberry Festival 4/14 & 4/15

Win a four-pack of tickets to see Tanya Tucker or Little Texas at the Poteet Strawberry Festival on Saturday, April 14th or Sunday, April 15th!

(Tanya Tucker 4/14 @ 4pm @ Bud Light VFW Pavilion; Little Texas 4/15 @ 4pm @ Bud Light VFW Pavilion)

Tickets on sale now at StrawberryFestival.com!

Mon-Fri 8:12am

Johnny Lee @ The Roundup 4/6

Win a pair of tickets to see Johnny Lee at The Roundup in Boerne on Friday, April 6th!

Tickets on sale now at therounduptx.com!

KKYX WEB/APP Contest: Wynonna at Gruene Hall!

Register on the KKYX app or online for your shot at a pair of tickets to the sold out Wynonna concert at Gruene Hall on Friday, April 6th!