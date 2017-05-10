Now Playing
Posted: May 10, 2017

KKYX Giveaways 5-15

KKYX Week of 5/15: 

 

Mon-Fri 7:12am & 5:12pm

Gary Allan @ Floore’s Country Store in Helotes 5/19

Win a pair of tickets to Gary Allan at Floore’s Country Store in Helotes on Friday, 5/19! 

Tickets on sale now at Liveatfloores.com!

 

Mon-Fri 8:12am

Johnny Lee @ Retama SpringFest 5/27

Win a four-pack of tickets to Retama SpringFest at Retama Park, a celebration to end spring and kick off the summer! Featuring Johnny Lee on 5/27! 

Tickets and more information available at retamaspringfest.com!

 

ONLINE Web contest:

Register now for a free Grill Guard!

From Coyote Canyon Truck Accessories & Welding and KKYX! 

 

APP Contest: (4/24-6/2)

George Strait @ T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas 7/28 & 7/29

Download the free KKYX app to register for your shot at tickets to see George Strait’s 2 Nights of Number 1’s at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 28th & July 29th! George Strait will be playing all 60 of his Number 1 hits, and you could be there for both nights!

Tickets and more information available now at StraitToVegas.com 

