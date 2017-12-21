Now Playing
Posted: December 21, 2017

KKYX Giveaways 1-1

Comments

KKYX Week of 1/1/18: 

Tues-Fri 7:12am

Houston Astros: World Series Champions Blu-Ray/DVD

Win a Blu-ray/DVD of the Official World Series Film 2017, Houston Astros! Packed with exciting extras, including regular season highlights, clinching moments and the World Series Parade. 

All winners entered to win the Grand Prize: World Series Champions 2017 Collector’s Edition. Featuring all 7 games of the 2017 World Series. 

 

Tues-Fri 8:12am

San Antonio Boat Show 1/4/18 – 1/7/18

Win a four-pack of tickets to the San Antonio Boat Show! At the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, January 4th-7th. 

For more information, visit: SanAntonioBoatShow.com

