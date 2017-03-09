Now Playing
Posted: March 09, 2017

KKYX Giveaways 3-13

KKYX Week of 3/13: 

 

Mon-Fri 7:12am 

Kickin’ for a Kure

Win a pair of tickets to see Reba and Clay Walker at the 7th Annual Kickin’ for a Kure, Saturday, July 8th, at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall!!!

Tickets on sale now at Kickinforakure.com! 

 

Mon-Thur 8:12am 

Mark Wills

Win a pair of tickets to see Mark Wills at the Thirsty Horse Saloon, Thursday, March 16th! 

 

Mon-Fri 9:12am 

Country Crush DVD

Win a DVD of the new country musical “Country Crush” starring country music superstar Jana Kramer– Available at Walmart beginning March 14th.

