KKYX Giveaways 8-7

KKYX Week of 8/7:

Mon-Fri 6:12am

Gillespie County Horse Racing

Win a pair of tickets to the Gillespie County Pari-mutuel Horse Racing Saturday, 8/12 and Sunday, 8/13 at the Gillespie County Fairgrounds in Fredericksburg!

More information available at gillespiefair.net/parimutuel-racing

Mon-Fri 3:12pm

Johnny Bush @ St. Hedwig American Legion Hall in 8/12

Win a pair of tickets to see Johnny Bush at the St. Hedwig American Legion Hall on Saturday, August 12th!

Tickets $20 at the door. For more info call (210) 896-2197

Mon-Fri 7:12am & 4:12pm

Shooter Jennings @ Floore’s 8/11

Win a pair of tickets to see Shooter Jennings at Floore’s Country Store in Helotes on Friday, August 11th!

Tickets on sale now at LiveAtFloores.com!

Mon-Thur 8:12am

San Antonio Missions Baseball $1 Night 8/10

Win a four-pack of tickets to the San Antonio Missions Baseball Game on 8/10, against the Springfield Cardinals at Nelson Woolf Stadium for $1 Night! Enjoy $1 hotdogs, $1 beer and $1 sodas.

Tickets and more information available at samissions.com!

Mon-Fri 9:12am & 5:12pm

Whiskey Myers @ Floore’s 8/19

Win a pair of tickets to see Whiskey Meyers at Floore’s Country Store in Helotes on Saturday, August 19th!

Tickets on sale now at LiveAtFloores.com!

KKYX APP Contest: Whiskey Myers @ Floore’s 8/19 VIP

Sign up on the KKYX app for your shot at a VIP Table for four to see Whiskey Meyers at Floore’s Country Store in Helotes on Saturday, August 19th!

Tickets on sale now at LiveAtFloores.com!