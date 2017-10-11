Now Playing
Posted: October 11, 2017

KKYX Giveaways 10-16

KKYX Week of 10/16: 

Mon-Fri 6:12am & 10:12am

Now That’s Country @ The Brauntex 10/21

Win a pair of tickets to “Now That’s Country!” at the Brauntex Theater in downtown New Braunfels on October 21st! 

Tony Gloria Productions Presents NOW THAT'S COUNTRY: Classic Country Hits of the 60s, 70s & 80s! Join HALEY SCARNATO (American Idol) & JEFF FAIRCHILD (NBC's Nashville Star) and the cast and band of "Now That's Country" for a Fun-Filled Review of famous Classic Country hits--True American Classic Country at its best! Special Guest is San Antonio's entertainer WAYNE HARPER. Fun for all ages! 

Tickets available now at Brauntex.org

 

Mon-Fri 7:12am 

Willie Nelson @ Majestic Theater 11/20

Win a pair of tickets to see Willie Nelson, Monday, November 20th at Majestic Theater! 

Tickets on sale now at Majesticempire.com! 

 

Mon-Fri 8:12am

Gary Allan @ Whitewater Amphitheater 10/20

Win a pair of ticket to Gary Allan and William Michael Morgan at Whitewater Amphitheater on Friday, October 20th! 

Tickets available at WhitewaterRocks.com! 

 

Mon-Fri 9:12am 

Hal Ketchum @ Floore’s 10/20

Win a pair of tickets to Hal Ketchum at Floore’s Country Store in Helotes on Friday, October 20th! 

Tickets available now at LiveatFloores.com 

 

KKYX APP Contest: Shania Twain @ Frank Erwin Center 6/7/18

Sign up on the KKYX app to win a pair of lower bowl seats to see Shania Twain at the Frank Erwin Center on Thursday, June 7th, 2018 for the Shania Now Tour!

Tickets on sale 8/25, more information available at ShaniaTwain.com!

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

