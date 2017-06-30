KKYX Giveaways 7-3

KKYX Week of 7/3:

Mon-Fri 7:12am

Kickin’ for a Kure

Win a pair of tickets to see Reba and Clay Walker at the 7th Annual Kickin’ for a Kure, Saturday, July 8th, at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall!!!

Tickets on sale now at Kickinforakure.com!

APP Contest: (6/26-7/3)

Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic @ Austin 360 Amphitheater 7/4

Download the free KKYX app to register for your shot at tickets to Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic at Austin 360 Amphitheater on Tuesday, July 4th! Featuring Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Asleep at the Wheel, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Jamey Johnson, Steve Earle & The Dukes, and many more!

Tickets on sale now at Austin360amphitheater.com!