Posted: December 14, 2017

KKYX Giveaways 12-18

KKYX Week of 12/18: 

Mon-Fri 6:12am

Willie Nelson’s Pretty Paper Book

Win your copy of Willie Nelson’s Pretty Paper book, just in time for Christmas! 

 

Mon-Fri 7:12am

LeAnn Rimes @ Gruene 2/18/18

Win a pair of tickets to see LeAnn Rimes at Gruene Hall! She’s coming Saturday, February 17th, and Sunday, February 18th! 

Tickets on-sale now at GrueneHall.com! 

 

Mon-Fri 8:12am

Scott Haggard @ Fitzgerald’s 12/30

Win a pair of tickets to see Scott Haggard at Fitzgerald’s Bar & Live Music Venue on Saturday, December 30th! 

 

Mon-Fri 9:12am

Dolly Parton’s “Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love” DVD

Win your copy of Dolly Parton’s “Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love” DVD, just in time for Christmas!

