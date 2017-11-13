Now Playing
Posted: November 13, 2017

KKYX Giveaways 11-13

KKYX Week of 11/13: 

Mon-Fri 7:12am & 4:12pm 

Roger Creager @ Floore’s 11/25

Win a pair of tickets to see Roger Creager at Floore’s Country Store in Helotes on Saturday, November 25th! 

Tickets on-sale now at LiveAtFloores.com! 

 

Mon-Fri 8:12am 

Home Free @ Majestic Theatre 3/11/18

Win a pair of tickets to see acapella country group, Home Free at Majestic Theatre on Sunday, March 11, 2018!

Tickets on sale now at MajesticEmpire.com!

There are no comments yet.

 
 
 

