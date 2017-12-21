KKYX Giveaways 3-5

KKYX Week of 3/5:

Mon-Fri 7:12am

Mark Chesnutt @ The Roundup 3/10

Win a pair of tickets to see Mark Chesnutt at The Roundup in Boerne on Saturday, March 10th!

Tickets on sale now at therounduptx.com!

Mon-Fri 8:12am

Charlie Robison @ Gruene Hall 3/10

Win a pair of tickets to Charlie Robison at Gruene Hall on Saturday, March 10th!

Tickets on-sale now at gruenehall.com

Mon-Fri 9:12am

Shooter Jennings @ Gruene Hall 3/9

Win a pair of tickets to Shooter Jennings at Gruene Hall on Friday, March 9th!

Tickets on-sale now at gruenehall.com

KKYX WEB/APP Contest: Alabama at the Majestic Theatre!

Register on the KKYX app or online for your shot at a pair of tickets to see Alabama at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday, March 24th!

KKYX WEB/APP Contest: Shenandoah at the Brauntex Theatre!

Register on the KKYX app or online for your shot at a pair of tickets to see Shenandoah at the Brauntex Theatre in New Braunfels on Thursday, March 22nd!