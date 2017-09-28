Now Playing
Posted: September 28, 2017

KKYX Giveaways 10-9

KKYX Week of 10/9: 

Mon-Fri 6:12am, 9:12am & 4:12pm

Texas Deer Association Brush Country Bash 10/14

Win a four pack of tickets to the Texas Deer Association Brush Country Bash at the Dancing Elks Alexander Ranch in Mathis, Texas on October 14th! Plus qualify for the Grand Prize a round of skeet shooting at the event!

 

Mon-Fri 7:12am 

Charlie Daniels Band @ Gruene Hall 10/13

Win a pair of tickets to see the Charlie Daniels Band, Friday, October 13th at Gruene Hall! 

Tickets on sale now at Gruenehall.com! 

 

Mon-Fri 8:12am

Texas Hill Country Music Fest 10/14

Win a pair of ticket to the Texas Hill Country Music Fest on Saturday, October 14th in Bandera! Annual Fundraiser benefitting Autism Community Network, Warriors Heart, and the Kiwanis Scholarship Fund. Great Live Music in the Texas Hill Country with Drew Kennedy & Josh Grider opening for Charlie Robison! 

http://www.banderacowboycapital.com/events/2017/texas-hill-country-musicfest(3)

 

KKYX APP Contest: Shania Twain @ Frank Erwin Center 6/7/18

Sign up on the KKYX app to win a pair of lower bowl seats to see Shania Twain at the Frank Erwin Center on Thursday, June 7th, 2018 for the Shania Now Tour!

Tickets on sale 8/25, more information available at ShaniaTwain.com!

There are no comments yet.

 
 
 

