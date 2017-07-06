Now Playing
Posted: July 06, 2017

KKYX Giveaways 7-17

KKYX Week of 7/17: 

 

Mon-Fri 6:12am & 10:12am

Rick Trevino @ Thirsty Horse Saloon 7/20

Win a four-pack of tickets to see Rick Trevino at Thirsty Horse Saloon on Thursday, June 20th!

Tickets on sale now at ThirstyHorse.net!

 

Mon-Fri 7:12am & 4:12pm

John Conlee @ The Roundup 7/21

Win a pair of tickets to see John Conlee at The Roundup in Boerne on Friday, July 21st!

Tickets on sale now at therounduptx.com! 

 

Mon-Thur 8:12am & 3:12pm

Jo Dee Messina @ Conway’s New Braunfels 7/21

Win a pair of tickets to see Jo Dee Messina at Conway’s New Braunfels on Friday, July 21st!

Tickets on sale now at Conwaysnb.com!

 

Mon-Fri 9:12am & 5:12pm

Adolph Hofner Birthday- Celebrating 101 Years @ Floores 7/22 

Win a pair of tickets to Adolph Hofner’s Birthday – Celebrating 101 Years at Floore’s Country Store in Helotes on Saturday, July 22nd! 

Tickets on sale now at LiveAtFloores.com! 

