Now Playing
680AM 104.9FM KKYX FM
Last Song Played
Country Legends
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
680AM 104.9FM KKYX FM
Last Song Played
Country Legends

Posted: August 29, 2017

Join us this Thursday

Comments

KKYX will be collecting donations to help those affected by Harvey! 

Join us at HEB Military and Pleasanton(735 SW Military Drive) Thursday 8/31 from 6am-1pm to make your donation!

We will be teaming with The San Antonio Food Bank and HEB to help our fellow Texans!

Items Needed:

 

Water

Can goods

Dry snacks

Cereal

Shelf stable juice 

Peanut butter

Bread 

Crackers 

Bleach 

Buckets 

All-purpose cleaner 

Paper towel 

Plates utensils 

Sponges

Personal hygiene 

First aid 

Monetary Donations also accepted

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation