Join us this Thursday
KKYX will be collecting donations to help those affected by Harvey!
Join us at HEB Military and Pleasanton(735 SW Military Drive) Thursday 8/31 from 6am-1pm to make your donation!
We will be teaming with The San Antonio Food Bank and HEB to help our fellow Texans!
Items Needed:
Water
Can goods
Dry snacks
Cereal
Shelf stable juice
Peanut butter
Bread
Crackers
Bleach
Buckets
All-purpose cleaner
Paper towel
Plates utensils
Sponges
Personal hygiene
First aid
Monetary Donations also accepted
