HURRICANE HARVEY UPDATE

Hurricane Harvey made landfall late last night along the South Texas Coast – East of Corpus Christi as a Category 4 Storm.

Harvey has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm. Today we will be concerned with primarily both the rain and wind.

We can expect winds to be sustained at 35-45 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Flooding could be possible by the end of the day.

We’ll be watching very carefully over the next couple of days to keep you posted on the flooding and road closures.

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

* All Alamo Heights ISD school activities scheduled for this weekend are canceled starting at 8:00pm Friday including SAT testing.

* Alamo Colleges will close all campuses through the weekend including Northeast Lakeview College, Northwest Vista College, Palo Alto College, St. Philip's College, and San Antonio College.

* Floresville ISD has canceled all after-school activities including practice and games through the weekend.

* Fort Sam Houston ISD has canceled all activities this weekend.

* Harlandale has canceled all school-related activities for Saturday. SAT testing is rescheduled.

* La Vernia ISD has canceled all weekend activities.

* Lytle High School SAT test center will be closed Saturday.

* North East ISD canceled all student activities on Saturday. SAT testing postponed.

* Northside ISD canceled all weekend activities, SAT testing postponed.

* Our Lady of the Lake University San Antonio campus will remain closed through the weekend.

* Schertz-Cibolo Universal City ISD has canceled all student-related activities this weekend.

* The University of Incarnate Word canceled all classes Friday evening and Saturday. All athletic events are canceled this weekend. The annual Blessing of the Athletes scheduled for Sunday will be rescheduled for a later date.

* UTSA campuses closed through the weekend.



Monday School Closures:

* Gonzales ISD will be closed on Monday.

* New Braunfels ISD has canceled school on Monday Aug. 28. The first day of school is anticipated to be Tuesday for NBISD.

* Nixon-Smiley CISD will be closed Monday. School will start Tuesday.

* Poteet ISD canceling school on Monday. First day expected to be Tuesday.

* Pleasanton ISD canceling classes on Monday.

* Runge ISD is closed Monday for students and staff. Tuesday is a staff workday. Students will report to school Wednesday.



Other Closures & Cancellations:

* Bulky Waste Collection Centers in San Antonio closed this weekend.

* Balcones Heights garbage collection canceled on Saturday.

* The Comal and Guadalupe Rivers have been closed to recreation within the New Braunfels city limits until further notice.

*Comal County's District and County courts will be closed Monday, including jury duty.

*Cafe College will be closed on Saturday.

*Six Flags will be closed on Saturday.

* Stars game will tip off early at 6 p.m. tonight.

* Saturday's San Antonio FC match has been postponed.

* SAISD postponing Saturday’s Athletic Hall of Fame induction.

* Magik Theater will be closed on for the weekend.

* UTSA Football Fan Day is canceled for Saturday.

* Weekend performances at the Majestic and Charline McCombs Theatres have been postponed.

* Weekend shows at the Tobin have been postponed.

* The Witte Museum will be closed through the weekend.

* San Antonio City libraries and senior centers will be closed Saturday.

* Family Service Association to close San Pedro, Rivas Street and Centergate campuses over the weekend.

* All Planned Parenthood South Texas health centers in San Antonio, Harlingen, and Brownsville will be closing at 2 p.m. today and will remain closed through the weekend.

* The Bexar County Democratic Party at La Villita has been rescheduled for Sept. 8 at 8pm.

* Pearl will be rescheduling all of this weekend’s events, including Pearl Farmer’s Market, Canciones, and the Homeowner fair at Pearl Stable. The Homeowner fair at Pearl Stable is rescheduled for September 30. Canionces is rescheduled for September 1.

* Seton's Boots & Bling Gala canceled for Saturday.

* All South Texas Radiology Imaging Centers (STRIC) locations will be closed on Saturday.

* Schlitterbahn Waterpark in New Braunfels will be closed this weekend.

* SeaWorld and Aquatica San Antonio will be closed Saturday.

* All YMCA of Greater San Antonio facilities will be closed this weekend.

* All area Pollo Tropical restaurants will be closed until the storm passes.

SHELTER LOCATIONS:

There are designated shelter facilities around the city. Those shelters are “always ready to go,” but the city currently is making preparations for all the necessities, including enough beds for evacuees. Many of the facilities include large warehouses that have been retrofitted as sleeping quarters and meeting areas.

All evacuees should check in at 200 Gembler Road, just northeast of the AT&T Center.

Arrington said evacuees with pets can also go to the Gembler check-in point, but pets can’t stay in the same facilities as people. All pets, with the exception of service animals, will be kept in separate facilities. However, the city will provide shuttle service so people can visit their animals.

The city’s Animal Care Services department also is looking for people to foster animals, so they can clear out kennels in preparation for evacuees arriving with their pets.

San Antonio is asking any volunteers wanting to help to call 311.