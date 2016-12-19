Now Playing
680AM 104.9FM KKYX FM
Last Song Played
Country Legends
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
680AM 104.9FM KKYX FM
Last Song Played
Country Legends

Posted: December 19, 2016

Dolly Parton DVD

Comments

WIN Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love at 8:12am on KKYX! 

Bring home the all-new holiday sequel to the critically acclaimed film, Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors and experience the magic and music, with the next installment of the film based on the inspiring true story of living legend Dolly Parton's remarkable upbringing in rural Tennessee. The story continues as the Parton Family experiences a true Christmas miracle drawing them closer together than ever - with deepened faith and love for one another.

© 2016 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2016 Rovi Corporation