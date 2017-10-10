Click for more info

THE 24TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY OLÉ MARKETTHURSDAY, OCTOBER 26TH –SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29TH, 2017

San Antonio Shrine Auditorium

901 North Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX, 78232

Do you like to shop? Do you like to improve your community? Then join us for the 24th Annual Holiday Olé Market.This year’s Christmas at the North Pole themed event showcases regional and national merchants offering the latest in fashion, beauty and home décor trends, as well as unique gifts and holiday merchandise. Proceeds from Holiday Olé Market benefit the community programs and projects of the Junior League of San Antonio, Inc.

2017 GENERAL SHOPPING HOURS:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27: 10:00 A.M. – 9:00 P.M.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28: 10:00 A.M. – 9:00 P.M.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29: 10:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.

OLÉ SPECIAL EVENTS

PREVIEW PARTYThursday, October 26, 2017The Night Before Christmas is full of magic and excitement and that is what this night promises to be. Be among the first to shop Holiday Olé Market while you enjoy drinks, delicious hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and entertainment. This is a night that you do not want to miss. Tickets are $50 per person. Must be 21 years of age or older.

READY, SET, SHOP!Friday, October 27, 2017Our 12 Days of Christmas kickoff brunch is one of our favorite events. Brunch and program starts at 9:30 a.m. Individual tickets $50 Reserved tables of ten $600.

WINTER WONDERLAND FASHION SHOW

Friday, October 27, 2017

Come see the latest fashions on the Holiday Ole runway! The evening promises to be full of music, fun and fashion. In our VIP lounge guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, specialty cocktails and receive a swag bag! VIP tickets $30.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA!Saturday, October 28, 2017What’s the perfect way to spend a Saturday morning? Breakfast with Santa of course! Guests will enjoy delicious breakfast bites and fun activities for the kids. Let’s not forget about our special guest…Santa! Santa will be available for taking the ever-so-important Santa picture that will be available for purchase. Tickets are $20 for adults (13 and older) and $10 for children (ages 3-12). Children ages 2 and UNDER are free.